Musician Spha Mdlalose is one of the main guest speakers for the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival’s Geleza Kleva and Learn workshops this month.

One of the key components of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival is the Geleza Kleva and Learn workshops that aim to educate developing artists. The programme is aimed at aspiring youth wanting to make a career out of the music and entertainment sphere.

This year the workshop will be based in Joburg over two days.

“In the past we would go into different regions, this time around we want the people to come into one central place and we make it more worthwhile and they get to meet people from other regions, network and share more insights,” said chief operating officer for T-Musicman Sipho Dlamini.

The workshops, which have been taking place over the last four years seek talent from music schools, learners in Grade 9-12, tertiary students studying music, arts organisations and young graduates in music.

The intake for the programme is 300 people.

“These workshops are important because there is a lack of knowledge in our communities especially in our young brothers and sisters that are into this space.There’s always a perception that once you come into this space it’s all about glam and money but there is a lot more that goes into it that we need to teach them.

That’s why we bring in people already in the field, to come and explain that it is not as easy as it seems, there are steps to take and different places you can end up in.”

Dlamini said this year’s speakers included people from all sectors of the industry.

Some of the speakers that can be expected at the workshop include Motlalepula Twala of Semopa Events Management and Production, Judith Mugeni, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz integrated marketing communications expert as well as PR expert Simphiwe Majola.

“We have brought in young people who have gone through the changes of the industry. Spha Mdlalose and Nomfundo Xaluva are the main guest speakers. Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA chief executive, will be talking about entertainment law.

Then we have people from the Gauteng Film Commission to talk about scoring because we have a lot of talent that write music in their bedrooms but they don't know what channels to go to if they want to use that music for scoring in films and documentaries.”

Dlamini added that they had invited the likes of Samro and SETA to exhibit in the space and share knowledge for the attendees to be able to access them.

“This is close to our hearts. Our chairperson, Peter Tladi believes in development so much. That is why even at the festival we have a development stage and we have extended it now to the marketplace at Mandela Square, so we can get more people and expose them in this space.”

Musician Spha Mdlalose, who will be facilitating a workshop, said she will be talking about multiple streams of income and creating a dynamic career as a musician.

“Things are changing in terms of revenue streams for musicians and sometimes you study and get a degree and there is no place for you to perform.

What then can you do? For example, where The Orbit closed down, that’s had a significant shift in the whole scene altogether, it is one less place where musicians can share, one less performance venue.

So I really want to equip and challenge people to think outside of the box and work within the other skills they have so they can earn a living,” said Mdlalose.

The two day youth workshop will be held on June 27 and 28 at the Apollo Hotel in Randburg.