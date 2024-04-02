Gen Z, other generations bond over car maintenance

Each generation has its own interests. Gen Z and millennials are the technological generations, while generations that came before find joy in the real world. However, the MarketWatch Generational Car Care Survey for 2023 revealed that more than half of each generation shares a bond in DIY car maintenance with other generations.

“The generational gap is closing in an unexpected area: DIY car maintenance,” said Dominic Wyatt, a motoring expert from the International Drivers Association. Wyatt noted that all generations shared similar traits of DIY car maintenance. Baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, stand at 59.3% because they have been instrumental in the development of the automotive industry. A passion for cars is part of their identity, with DIY car work playing a central role. Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980, was recorded at 54.9%. “Their automotive culture comes with an essence of pragmatism. While motor enthusiasm persists, a flux towards professional car services is noteworthy. However, the need for cost saving, skill building, and achieving independence prompts them towards DIY car maintenance,” said Wyatt.

Gen Z, born after 1997, stood at 50.6% and millennials, born between 1981 and 1996 stood at 56.1%. Both these generations are technologically savvy, with Gen Z being the most technologically advanced. “Millennials grew up in the digital age, making it easy for them to learn and understand new concepts, including DIY car maintenance. While not all of them do it, there's certainly a growing interest,” he continued. “With even better access to technology and information, Gen Z takes this one step further. They may not necessarily be motor enthusiasts, but a trend towards sustainable living drives them to maintain their vehicles.” Wyatt highlighted the advantages of DIY car maintenance: it is cost effective as opposed to hiring a professional mechanic; it builds one’s knowledge about cars, especially learning skills to maintain their cars; and there’s time flexibility instead of fixed deadlines mechanics have to meet when fixing cars.

Although maintaining one’s car by oneself is convenient, there are disadvantages. “These include expensive missteps, such as attempting to refurbish a dead car battery, changing engine oil but forgetting to replace the filter, or attempting to repair car shocks without professional tools or expertise,” he added. “Each of these so-called maintenance ‘hacks’ can result in damage that far outweighs the cost of professional maintenance and repair services. Hence, a balanced approach is essential, where straightforward tasks are done at home and more complex problems are left to professionals,” he said. The gap between all these generations in car maintenance shows there’s shared engagement, with baby boomers leading the pack. “This indicates an overarching trend across all generations towards an increased interest in DIY car care. Baby boomers’ strong ties with the automotive culture and their inherent DIY spirit sync well with Gen Z’s push towards sustainable living and self-reliance,” he added.