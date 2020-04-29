Germany honours writer Zukiswa Wanner with 2020 Goethe Medal

South African publisher and writer Zukiswa Wanner has been awarded a 2020 Goethe Medal. The Federal Republic of Germany’s official honour is conferred by the Goethe-Institut every year on individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to international cultural exchange. The prize will be awarded by the president of the Goethe-Institute, Klaus-Dieter Lehmann, in August, the birthday month of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. The theme of this year’s awards is “Accepting Contradiction - the fruits of contradiction.” “The theme is a plea for engagement with ambivalence, even in difficult circumstances. It is precisely out of contradiction that productive vitality grows, vitality that promotes diversity and provokes reflection and new insights. "Faced with the populist movements that are gaining in strength throughout the world, functioning democracy must assert critical discourse.

"The recipients of the 2020 Goethe Medal are outstanding examples of the power of critical, reflective art and open, international, cultural exchange that does not shun contradiction but rather recognises it as an opportunity,” said Lehmann.

The Goethe Medal is traditionally awarded in Weimar on August 28, Goethe’s birthday, with accompanying events held in collaboration with the Kunstfest festival. Final details of this year’s programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

The other two recipients of the medal are Bolivian artist and museum director Elvira Espejo Ayca and British writer Ian McEwan.

Wanner, born in Zambia, is an author, journalist and publisher.

“Her conception of herself as an African writer leads her to range far beyond national frontiers in her writing, while at the same time bringing the diversity of African culture into her artistic work. Her detailed knowledge of South African literature and her nuanced understanding of regional discourses and female identity in Africa mean her expertise is internationally sought after; she is also a role model for an entire generation of African writers,” the jury for the award said.

The Goethe Medal was established by the Executive Committee of the Goethe-Institut in 1954 and recognised as an official honour by the Federal Republic of Germany in 1975. Since the medal was introduced in 1955, it has been awarded to a total of 354 individuals from 67 countries.