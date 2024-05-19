Gert-Johan unveils a collection of sunglasses that combines timeless elegance with bold design

Acclaimed South African fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee has announced the highly anticipated launch of his first-ever sunglasses collection. The line, which embodies the brand’s characteristic flair for bold design and timeless elegance, is expected to become a must-have for fashionistas looking to enhance their appearance.

Every pair of sunglasses is made with great care and attention to detail, resulting in superb quality and workmanship. Gert-Johan Coetzee makes a grand spectacle with debut sunglasses collection. Picture: Supplied Speaking about the collections, he said: “I’m thrilled to finally unveil this exciting new venture. “These sunglasses are an extension of my design philosophy, offering a touch of luxury and timeless elegance that complements any look. The inclusion of our signature two elephants adds an African and personal touch, allowing wearers to embrace the power and confidence that the brand represents.”

A variety of styles are included in the collection to accommodate different face shapes and preferences. There’s an ideal pair of eyewear to provide a hint of refined beauty to any ensemble, ranging from stylish cat-eyes to timeless aviators. This will enhance the unique touch of Coetzee’s signature style, as the sunglasses feature the two magnificent elephants that are the brand’s iconic emblem.

This potent emblem, which is a recurring theme in Coetzee’s designs, stands for warmth and strength – values that are fundamental to the brand’s philosophy. He has also maintained his consistency as a designer with his stunning designs that recently stole the show at the at 26th SA Style Awards. Coetzee’s exquisite designs left a lasting impression on the red carpet, with personalities and business adorned in his creations.