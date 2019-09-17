Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. Picture: Ntswe Mokoena GCIS

Stats SA has announced dates for the Census 2021 mini test which will be conducted around the country. On October 9 and November 6, field workers will visit households in Buffalo City, Ekurhuleni, Mangaung, uMgungundlovu, Polokwane, Emalahleni, Kimberley, Rustenburg and Cape Town.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said Stats SA encouraged communities to participate in the mini test. He said this would ensure that quality data for purposes of evidence-based policy making was generated through the upcoming population count.

“Data collected remains confidential and covers demographic variables - age, sex, language spoken, migration, education, employment status and living conditions of the households, among other variables,” said Maluleke.

The mini test will prepare for the 2021 Census and will review data collection tools and systems along with operational methodologies.

The 2021 Census will be the first population count to use new methods of data collection involving the utilisation of digital devices.

Field workers will administer the questionnaire face to face with respondents using the computer assisted personal interview.

Where applicable the computer assisted web interview option can be used where respondents’ complete the questionnaire via the web.

According to Stats SA, population censuses were the key source of disaggregated data about the population and the socio-economic dynamics in the country. The last census report in 2011 showed an increase in population size in South Africa from 40.6 million in 1996 to 51.8 million.

Data collected is used by different sectors of society including government, business and other users for evidence-based planning.

Stats SA said the first phase of training had begun where field operations officers from across the country were being readied for the implementation of census methodologies to be used.

Fieldworkers assigned to update the geography frame are already working across the country to ensure that a comprehensive list of enumeration areas is developed.