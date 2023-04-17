Renowned comedians, celebrities, influencers, and comedy-loving fans stepped out in numbers and graced the Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards at The Galleria in Sandton at the weekend.
The awards attracted a long list of local megastars such as Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Pabi Moloi, Nina Hastie, Candice Modiselle, Donald, Mbali Nkosi, Sandile Mahlango, Rob Forbes, Rozanne McKenzie, Chris Forrest, Kim Jayde, and more.
Honouring the “Birthday Black Tie” theme, they were also dressed to impress.
It is explained that the aim of the event was to elevate careers, to assist comedians to sell out their shows, and for corporates to look to comedians to MC and host their events.
The ultimate goal is for international comedy festivals to book our incredible local talent to perform abroad, and for South Africa to be attracting top international acts to tour here too.
The 2023 winners are (in order of how they were announced during the awards show):
Breakthrough Act of the Year Award – Nonto R
Savanna Newcomer Award – Wazi M Kunene
Hall of Fame Award – Alan Committie
Best Comedy Festival or Show Award
Johannesburg International Comedy Festival
Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs Ball’s
– Dillan Oliphant
Funny Influencer Content Award
Robby Collins - For the campaign: Pothole FM by Joe Public & Dunlop
Funny is Funny Award
King Price – For the campaign: #TestTickles by Freckle
UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award, Presented by LIFT – Rory Petzer
Best Solo Show Award: Kagiso KG Mokgadi
The Joe Mafela Award: Nonto R
Comedian of the Year Award: Robby Collins
Each winner did five minutes of stand-up, in place of an acceptance speech, which ensured the audience was kept entertained.
Presenters included Carvin H Goldstone, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Tsitsi Chiumya, and partner Gina Koffman, James Chomi Ya Jeso, Kim Jayde, Khotso Rams and Angel Campy.
Manuela Dias de Deus, the producer of the awards commented: “The awards exist to celebrate comedians and comedic content creators. It’s about giving back to the industry and really using the awards as a platform to promote and support comedy in all its forms.
“Most of the awards were presented by previous winners and wherever possible we’ve collaborated and consulted with the industry to make these awards happen.”