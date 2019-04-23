In this file picture, a man prepares his drugs. There is growing sale and consumption of cocaine in almost all shanties and slums in Ghana's capital. African News Agency (ANA)

The sale and consumption of cocaine has surged in Ghana’s capital city, Accra, over the past few years. An average of 40 people, young and old, rich and poor, throng Accra’s New Town and Tudu suburbs every day to buy substances suspected to contain cocaine.

They need pay between 5 and 10 Ghanaian cedi (R13 to R26) to get the cocaine, which connoisseurs say is quite expensive.

The growing sale and consumption of substances suspected to be cocaine is not typically confined to the two suburbs, but is happening in almost all shanty and slum communities in the Accra metropolis.

A recent visit by African Eye Report to some of these cocaine-abusing areas around the Accra Technical University saw young men and women using cocaine in the open.

Our team were amazed to see them inhaling, sniffing and drinking various drug concoctions, while others were injecting themselves with the stuff in the full glare of the public.

Some of the young men blamed the increase in the sale and consumption of cocaine in the country to unemployment, economic hardship and the general lack of opportunities available to them.

Furthermore, most of the people who buy the substance in these shanty and slum areas have little in the way of finances.

The “big guys” get the substances from the modernised areas.

Various types of cocaine are also in very high demand at a place located near the Shell filling station at New Town.

“Clear” and “boom” are the two most popular cocaine varieties available.

The process of acquiring the cocaine is fairly simple; you drive or walk to the area at any time of the day or night, and either walk to the spot to purchase it, or you can hire some local “ghetto boys” to buy it for you.

There is no difficulty at all. The “ghetto boys” are jobless street youth who are ever eager to offer any kind of service to get the opportunity to use cocaine.

Visits by African Eye Report to the site revealed many people, mostly boys in their formative years who ought to have been at school preparing themselves for their future lives, who have become so addicted to cocaine and marijuana that they spend very little money on food.

They look lean, dirty and drained of all energy.

Asem (real name withheld), one of the many users in the area, told African Eye Report: “Master, we have the ‘clear’ and the ‘boom’, it is very strong; which one do you prefer?”

The team opted for the “clear”, the more expensive brand, which is supposedly favoured by responsible people who drive there daily in posh cars to buy the drug through middlemen.

After successfully obtaining the substance, the team were shocked to find that when they tipped Asem the middleman, he used the money to buy two rolls of the stuff for his personal use.

He wouldn’t consider getting some food or clothing or any other thing instead.

Further checks revealed that the fatality rate among the addicts is unusually high.

A nearby shopkeeper lamented: “You see, my brother, the cocaine kills them easily, but they don’t stop.”

For the benefit of the curious and uninitiated, the snuffling is done by dropping a small quantity of the cocaine on a sheet of paper, preferably the ones used to wrap chewing gum.

Heat is then applied via a lighter beneath the sheet, and the vapour that evaporates is sniffed until the user gets high.

And sniffing is currently in vogue, far more popular than all the other ways of taking the drug.

Another worrying development is the fact that a number of hostels housing students from various institutions in the capital are situated in the area, posing the danger of exposing students to the practice.

The sniffers prefer places where there is heat to facilitate the process. Parents whose children live in the area close to the school could, therefore, monitor their kids by looking out for those who were easily agitated and liked to go to places where there is heat.

The police have on countless occasions raided the area to arrest those selling the drug, but the cocaine dealers always regroup shortly after every raid.

This phenomenon has been going on for years. African Eye Report / ANA