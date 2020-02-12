Giant tree kills driver and traps passengers inside vehicle









A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving was trapped under a giant tree. Picture: ER24 Johannesburg - A man alleged to have driven through a huge tree that had fallen in the middle of the road died after he was trapped inside the vehicle with his two front passengers who were seriously injured. The incident occurred in Isando on Wednesday morning when the man was driving a company minibus and transporting his nine colleagues to work. Although it had been suspected that the tree had fallen on the vehicle while driving under it, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Services Eric Maloka said it was already on the road when the driver approached. 'It was a big tree and it had fallen on the road. The driver could not anticipate that it would be there. He did not try to stop, he drove through it. I believe that he was driving at high speed," Maloka said. He said the driver died, two other people trapped inside were critically injured while seven others had moderate injuries.

Paramedics try to rescue passengers in the vehicle trapped under a tree. Picture: ER24

ER24's Russel Meiring said they arrived on the scene shortly after 6am to find the vehicle in the middle of the road, crushed by the large tree.

He said the traffic police closed off the road while emergency service inspected the situation.

"Three men were found lying trapped inside the front of the vehicle while seven others were found either standing or seated near the vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the entrapped driver had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done by paramedics.

"The other two entrapped men were found in a critical condition whilst seven other men had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

He said rescue personnel worked for some time to remove parts of the fallen tree whilst they continued their work.

"After approximately two hours, the men were freed from their vehicle. Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further care.

The Star