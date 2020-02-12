Johannesburg - A man alleged to have driven through a huge tree that had fallen in the middle of the road died after he was trapped inside the vehicle with his two front passengers who were seriously injured.
The incident occurred in Isando on Wednesday morning when the man was driving a company minibus and transporting his nine colleagues to work.
Although it had been suspected that the tree had fallen on the vehicle while driving under it, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Services Eric Maloka said it was already on the road when the driver approached.
'It was a big tree and it had fallen on the road. The driver could not anticipate that it would be there. He did not try to stop, he drove through it. I believe that he was driving at high speed," Maloka said.
He said the driver died, two other people trapped inside were critically injured while seven others had moderate injuries.