Gift of the Givers lends helping hand to Eastern Cape flood victims

Extreme rainfall and flooding in parts of Eastern Cape on the weekend called for an immediate dispatch of Gift of the Givers in affected areas, such as Kariega, East London and Gqeberha. Over the weekend, the South Weather Service issued a statement, warning of severe weather of flooding and rains, snowfall and thunderstorms in Eastern Cape, including parts of Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape.

The founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, told Newzroom Afrika, of the extensive damage to infrastructure and locals. “It is very extensive, we have expanded the number of people in my team to areas affected. In this city alone, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Kariega, you are looking at 3 000 people in 10 shelters over the last two days. “It is much worse in East London, we helped 1 300 families, but with the danger of more rains expected, we are expecting to reach 3 000 families, not people, but families. In Qunu, 500 families have been affected, but nobody has reached them yet.

“There is one challenge, people do not like to leave their homes, and that is a common problem, because people feel that piece of land is theirs, no one must take it. So, there is anxiety not to lose the land, it becomes a high risk in low-lying areas in case when riverbanks burst, a dam wall will also burst, hence, people must be evacuated,” said Sooliman. According to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, seven people have been killed and over 1000 people were rescued due to flooding. Furthermore, the disaster organisation was also helping 1 200 victims in oThongathi, KZN, who are currently affected by a tornado since the weekend.