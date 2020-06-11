Girl, 13, allegedly bundled into car at gunpoint, given spiked drink and raped

Johannesburg - A teenager was allegedly bundled into a car at gunpoint, handed a spiked drink and raped as she laid unconscious, Mpumalanga police say. They are now looking for two men who they believe carried out the acts. When she woke up, the girl, 13, found herself naked and in bushes. Good Samaritans who came to her rescue took her to hospital, where it was confirmed she had been raped. The incident happened on Saturday in Saselani Trust, Bushbuckridge. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the girl had been walking home after visiting a relative.

Two men in a red Toyota Tazz stopped and asked her where she was coming from.

"They pointed a firearm at her, ordered her to get into their car, then drove off, but along the way they gave her a drink and she passed out after drinking it.

"The girl woke up and found that she had been dumped in a bush, close to a local high school and had been undressed. She then sought assistance at a house nearby, where the occupants offered her shelter and reported the matter to the police.

"She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, where it was confirmed that she had been raped and the police registered a case accordingly," Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma has ordered the swift arrest of the two suspects.

"They practically insulted government’s effort in the fight against gender-based violence, more so during the period of Child Protection Week and Youth Month," he said.

Zuma again reiterated his call for society to stand up against gender-based violence.

"These heartless suspects continue to prey on children regardless of hefty sentences that are being handed down to them by our courts.

"We are making a plea to the public to join hands with us in addressing this stubborn challenge, especially now that restrictions have been relaxed for the faith-based organisations to continue to revive the moral fibre of our society, which appears to have degenerated," he said.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects is urged to contact Sergeant Tsepo Makwela on 072 613 2576.

Members of the public can also call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone. Information can be given anonymously.