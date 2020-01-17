Girl, 15, and four friends arrested for mother and stepfather's murders









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) A 15-year-old girl and four of her friends have been arrested in connection with the murder of the girl’s mother and stepfather, say Free State police. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Sam Makhele said on Thursday that the bodies of the murdered couple were found near Lovedale Plot in Maokeng, near Kroonstad. The “elderly couple” had been stabbed, said Makhele. “A joint venture with various police units led to the deceased couple’s house in Constantiapark, where blood stains were found,” he said. The teenage daughter and three of her friends, aged between 15 and 29, were arrested.

Further investigation led the team to Vereeniging and Zamdela, Sasolburg, where another suspect, 31, last seen with the dead couple’s silver Corsa bakkie, was arrested.

Investigations to locate the vehicle were continuing, said Makhele.

The motive for the attack had not yet been established, he added.

The suspects are to be charged with two counts of murder and will appear at the Maokeng magistrate’s court soon, said Makhele.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane applauded the investigating team for their around-the-clock work.

In November last year, 15-year-old Free State teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing his aunt who was also his legal guardian.

Allegations are that the two had an altercation in which the 45-year old aunt was assaulted.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motansi Makhele said at the time that the teenager and his aunt were allegedly involved in a quarrel over family matters before the deceased was assaulted.

"She was kicked in the stomach and is suspected to have collapsed on her way to work.

"She was found by emergency services workers along the road. She died later in hospital," he said.

The assault allegedly happened in the presence of dead woman's mother as well as her 10-year-old son.

African News Agency (ANA).