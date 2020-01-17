A 15-year-old girl and four of her friends have been arrested in connection with the murder of the girl’s mother and stepfather, say Free State police.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Sam Makhele said on Thursday that the bodies of the murdered couple were found near Lovedale Plot in Maokeng, near Kroonstad.
The “elderly couple” had been stabbed, said Makhele.
“A joint venture with various police units led to the deceased couple’s house in Constantiapark, where blood stains were found,” he said.
The teenage daughter and three of her friends, aged between 15 and 29, were arrested.