Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has visited the family of a learner whose body was discovered by dogs after being brutally raped and burnt to death. On Sunday, Lesufi visited the family of Laticia Princes Jansen, 15, who was allegedly stabbed, raped and burnt to death to convey his condolences and assured them that if the school is in the wrong, he will act decisively. Her body was discovered by dogs. "It took family dogs to go find her body after they reported her missing for two days," Lesufi said. It is alleged that the school transport departed earlier than scheduled and as a result left the learner behind at the mercy of the predators who attacked her.

Lesufi is saddened by the murder and has sent a psycho social team today to visit the school and conduct the necessary counselling to the school and family.

“We will investigate the circumstances surrounding this allegation,” Lesufi said.

According to the information at the department’s disposal, Laticia didn’t come back home from school on Wednesday, which led to her grandmother panicking.

She started checking in the neighbourhood to no avail. The grandmother could not sleep.

The next morning, on Thursday, she reported her granddaughter missing at the police station but was informed to bring a photograph of the child.

No action was taken.

The grandparent then went to the school and reported the child missing. It was confirmed that she was absent that day.

“It is also concerning that the school failed to assist the parents,” Lesufi said.

He took to social media to inform Twitter users that Laticia was supposed to celebrate her birthday.

“Saturday was supposed to be her birthday,” he tweeted.

Police confirmed that a case of murder had been opened following the gruesome discovery of the body in an open field between Brug Street and the N17 in Elsburg, west of Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they were alerted to the body by a relative of the deceased and on arrival at the scene, police confirmed that the 15-year old victim had been murdered.

Peters said: “Management of the SAPS in Gauteng have noted with concern allegations of police not having followed the correct procedure when the deceased was reported missing. An urgent departmental investigation will be conducted to look into the allegations.”

