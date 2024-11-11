Girl Effect drives social change through innovative programmes for young girls in South Africa

Girl Effect, a pioneering global non-profit organisation, continues to make significant strides with its innovative approaches and impactful programming. The organisation took a deeper dive into its impactful work in South Africa, specifically through its flagship programmes Big Sis and JiK’iZiNTO, which address critical issues affecting girls and young women.

Recent insights into the organisation’s impactful work in South Africa shed light on its flagship programs, Big Sis and JiK’iZiNTO, which are tailored to address the critical issues that affect girls and young women today. Speakers included Dr Lisa Mulenga, country director, Girl Effect; Farai Mubaiwa Ntuli, African Development and Livelihoods lead, Accenture; Cynthia Lungu, UNAIDS regional gender advisor; and Thatho Farirai, HIV Prevention lead, South African National AIDS Council. The event underscored Girl Effect’s commitment to three key thematic areas that are central to the health, wellbeing, and empowerment of young people:

1. Sexual and reproductive health 2. Mental wellbeing 3. Economic empowerment

These areas form the core of Girl Effect’s mission to help girls and young people more broadly gain access to the tools, information, and support they need to thrive in today’s world. Through innovative approaches and impactful programming, Girl Effect is tackling the most pressing issues facing girls and young women today. The event also provided an important platform for dialogue and collaboration between key stakeholders, with a shared focus on tackling barriers to girls’ empowerment, from inadequate access to sexual health education to the mental health challenges faced by young women in South Africa and beyond.