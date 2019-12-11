This was revealed by the schoolgirl’s father on Tuesday at the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palmridge, after one of his daughter’s rapists received a staggering 13 life imprisonment terms and an additional 185 years for his 18-month reign of terror across Gauteng.
Sibusiso Ndlovu, estimated to be 31, was slapped with the heavy sentence for his crimes, which entailed breaking into victims’ homes with his unknown gang members, where the assailants would ransack the homes and rape women who were in the house.
He was convicted last week of 13 gang rapes, 11 incitements to rape, 10 kidnappings, one murder and dozens of violent robberies and assaults from February 2015 through to June 2016.
They included the harrowing 2015 rape of the then 12-year-old girl, whose father said she had passed her academic year and would be moving to matric next year.