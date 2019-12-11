Girl gang-raped in front of parents vows to become a lawyer and help kids get justice









Sibusiso Ndlovu leaves court with a smile after receiving his 13 life terms and an additional 185 years. Ndlovu and his co-accused gang-raped a girl aged 12 in front of her parents. The schoolgirl brutally gang-raped in full view of her distraught parents in 2015 when she was aged 12 wants to become a lawyer and get justice for other children. This was revealed by the schoolgirl’s father on Tuesday at the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palmridge, after one of his daughter’s rapists received a staggering 13 life imprisonment terms and an additional 185 years for his 18-month reign of terror across Gauteng. Sibusiso Ndlovu, estimated to be 31, was slapped with the heavy sentence for his crimes, which entailed breaking into victims’ homes with his unknown gang members, where the assailants would ransack the homes and rape women who were in the house. He was convicted last week of 13 gang rapes, 11 incitements to rape, 10 kidnappings, one murder and dozens of violent robberies and assaults from February 2015 through to June 2016. They included the harrowing 2015 rape of the then 12-year-old girl, whose father said she had passed her academic year and would be moving to matric next year.

“My daughter relapses on odd occasions, but she is really trying to be strong. She always speaks about studying law when she finishes school in order to assist young rape victims who have endured the horrors she has.

“My daughter was inspired by the prosecutor (advocate Patience Moleko), how she fought for all the victims to get justice,” the father said.

He cannot be named in order to protect his daughter’s identity.

Ndlovu’s age estimation, according to Judge Ramarumo Monama, was because the rapist was an undocumented resident in the country - which, the judge added, hindered the police in apprehending him.

He gave the name of Sibusiso Ndlovu, and the court found that he could have been of Zimbabwean descent.

“In this country when you talk about undocumented people, you invite criticism of being xenophobic. When I say he was undocumented, his fingerprints were not captured.

“The absence of this information perpetuated the abuse on his victims for a period of 18 months.

“He could only be arrested after doing another crime. Police did a good job, but couldn’t link him because his details weren’t captured in any database,” Judge Monama said.

The judge added: “It is trite and it cannot be doubted that this country is in a state of lawlessness. And that lawlessness is contributed to by people such as the accused before court.”

Ndlovu indicated that he would seek leave to appeal, and the application for this was postponed to next month. He remains in jail.