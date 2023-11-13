Girls warned against hitch-hiking after disturbing incidents

After two unsettling cases of kidnapping and rape, Free State Police Commissioner Baile Motswenyane has issued a strong warning to women. Police in Free State have revealed that in the first incident, a 19-year-old college student was accosted on Christoliet Street, Jan Cilliers Park, as she made her way to school.

An unknown man driving a grey Mazda 3 approached her, claiming his child was missing, and the kidnappers matched her description. Allegedly demanding a R50 000 ransom, he convinced her to enter the vehicle, drove her near Masimong mine, where he raped her, and provided her with R50 to take a taxi home. The suspect is described as slender, tall, light-skinned, with a missing front tooth and a chest scar. He wore a dark blue suit and spoke Sesotho.