‘Give the show more time’ says Sol Phenduka amid criticism of new radio gig

When it was announced that Sol Phenduka would be joining Kaya 959 to host the breakfast show alongside Dineo Ranaka, all his fans and those who knew him from the infamous “Podcast and Chill with MacG” were bursting with excitement. However, the thrill was short lived as his fans fumed at Ranaka seeming to hog all the limelight on air.

Phenduka and Ranaka took over from Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe who are the current hosts of Kaya’s breakfast show, Thomas and Skhumba in The Morning. Every morning after listening to the show, fans expressed great dissatisfaction that Phenduka was saying much on air. In YouTube with Nkululeko n Cultr, Phenduka clarified that "She (Ranaka) is the main anchor, and I'm the co-anchor“.

“People must just give the show more time. And also I have been off radio for sometime now. It's very different from podcasting. Dineo has been on the radio for a while. But also having to work that time of the morning with kind of a team on breakfast is something new for her as well. So we are all learning and taking it all in,” Phenduka added on the podcast There was also speculations on Twitter that he had been sent on an errand to get McDonald's takeaway, something he found quite amusing when explaining: “Guys that was a paid for thing. The first day we got there we made a couple of hundred thousands for Kaya on the show because everyone was excited it’s a new show.”

