The internationally acclaimed STOMP production returns to South Africa in August at Montecasino. Picture: Stomp Productions

The internationally acclaimed entertainment show Stomp will be returning to South Africa for another exhilarating performance. Stomp finds beauty and music in the mundane. It turns brooms into instruments, and hand clapping into a conversation; the junk and clutter of urban life become the source of infectious rhythm and wonder. The highly talented performers take the audience on a journey through sound, where rhythm is the only language.

Fraser Morrison, the casting director and an original cast member of Stomp, said the performers in the production were highly skilled.

“When we audition, we are looking for the traits of the individual more than their initial skill set. Being a team player is integral as Stomp is such an ensemble piece, but bringing your individual character to that team is a vital dynamic,” Morrison said.

“All are welcome to audition as we can teach the music and the movement, but we aren’t interested in teaching ‘performance’ to an individual by rote; that’s where they bring that all-important part of themselves to the process.”

Morrison said the show’s physicality may initially suit a dancer more than a drummer, but that balanced out when the focus was more on the musicality of the show.

“Working as a team, skills are shared, and that symbiotic relationship strengthens the group dynamic. Everyone has a different learning curve, and we always stress when teaching a new group that it’s not a race. It’s a show of ‘blood, sweat and beers’, and it does take a healthy dose of tenacity, humility and passion.”

Stomp is a unique combination of percussion, dance and physical comedy created in Brighton, England, in 1991 by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas.

It has been seen by more than 12million people worldwide and there have been long-running productions in London, Paris, Las Vegas, Boston and San Francisco, with the flagship New York show still running and currently celebrating its 25th year.

There are up to four productions around the globe at any given time. Stomp has been touring the globe for 26 years, playing more than 20000 performances in 55 countries on six continents. The production has also been performed in London’s West End for 15 years.

Morrison said the reception of the production had been overwhelmingly positive throughout the years.

“I think the organic growth and change of the show and its cast members keeps it feeling vital, and audiences return to see those changes, albeit knowing what the overall feel of the show will be. The show to an audience is very inclusive, not just in the audience interaction, but in the ‘do it yourself’ ethos.”

The show will open at Monte­casino’s Teatro in August for a four-week season before moving to Cape Town’s Artscape in September.