GNU is government of selective unity, not national unity – Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, one of the country’s leading community outreach programmes in the continent, has poured cold water over the Government of National Unity led by the ANC and the DA. This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa was being inaugurated at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

Sooliman who was interviewed by ‘Newzroom Afrika’ prior to Ramaphosa’s official inauguration for his second term of office, was blunt when asked about his one prayer ahead of the appointment of the President’s seventh administration Cabinet. “I think the government has made a mistake. I thought this was the Government of National Unity (GNU), but it is the government of selective unity. I don’t think, but I know and I am saying they should bring in the EFF, the MK Party, because essentially, it is one party. The EFF, COPE, MKP, and ANC are one party. But why have you divided yourself?” he said. Last week, Sooliman reflected on the issue of Israel and Palestine, saying the court case against the Israeli state cannot be stopped, and urged the ANC to consider this when making coalition decisions.