GNU nest enlarges, Rise Mzansi joins the bandwagon

Ten parties have now joined the Government of National Unity (GNU), including the year-old RISE Mzansi. On Saturday, the party confirmed that it has signed the GNU’s Statement of Intent, after deciding that it wished to co-exist with other parties within the perimeters of the multiparty government.

According to the small party’s leader, Songezo Zibi, RISE Mzansi senior executive members met on the day prior to joining GNU, deliberating on whether or not to form part of the new government. In agreeing to partake in the unity government, political parties not winning an outright majority is a clear indication by South Africans that they want change, service delivery, ethical leadership and new faces in government, Zibi said. On its campaign trail, RISE Mzansi cemented its identity on ethical leadership. Hence, Zibi said forming part of the multiparty government would vocalise its call for ethical leadership, both in national and provincial government, and implement key issues in the parry’s manifesto.

Among key issues RISE Mzansi committed to address is countering crime-infested areas, ensuring food security for the low socio-economic class, job creation, spatial justice and land reform in urban and rural areas for economic emancipation. “In yesterday’s meeting, the NLC decided that RISE Mzansi should form part of the GNU and national dialogue to ensure that the aspirations and hopes of the people who elected us to serve are heard. “Through the election campaign we were clear and consistent in saying that in our constitutional architecture, the work of Parliament and provincial legislatures is as important as the government executive.