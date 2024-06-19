GNU vibes as EFF recalls June 19 as the ‘day ANC sold out’

Specific loopholes of the Government of National Unity (GNU)’s statement of intent signed by all members of the new set-up look set to affect the ANC’s ability to lead and function effectively in the seventh administration. This comes as certain clauses have become the centre of discussions among South Africans on social media.

While President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa was preparing for his big parade as he steps into his second term, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has indicated that June 19, 2024, will, like June 19, 1913, be a stark reminder that the ANC has sold out on “the true emancipation. “June 19 is one of the few dates mentioned in South Africa’s Constitution because: (1) it was on June 19, 1913 when the Natives Land Act commenced to enforce colonial settlement and land dispossession of Africans in particular, and (2) the so-called progressive Constitution says land restitution can only be applicable to land taken post June 19, 1913 while more than 90% of the land was taken before then,” Shivambu said on X. Shivambu accused the governing party of conducting their inauguration on the day that reminds most South Africans of their troubles as the landless people in the land of their forebears.

“Ramaphosa and the former and now-dying liberation movement (ANC) chose the June 19 to inaugurate a government that will hand over political control to descendants of colonial settlers whose primary agenda is to defend and advance capitalist exploration and oppression of the back majority, and protect the minority white economic domination gained due to colonialism and apartheid. “We will in our lifetime defeat the unholy alliance of colonial settlers and a captured former, now dying, liberation movement. True freedom will come to South Africa minus sell-outs,” Shivambu added. Shivambu is not the only one critical of the new incoming government arrangement, formed after the ANC failed to deliver and outright majority.

The SACP, Cosatu and other ‘progressive parties’ and movements have been critical of the inclusion of the DA in the GNU in the multi-party set up that seems to give the DA more power to lead from a back-door inclusion. On Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was ridiculed on social media after it emerged that the statement of intent on the GNU agreement seems to deliver the powers to the DA. South Africans said Clause 24 of the agreement bestows powers on the DA to approve parties seeking to be included in the GNU arrangement.

“In keeping with the spirit of an inclusive GNU, it is agreed that the composition shall be discussed and agreed among the existing parties, whenever new parties desire to be part of the GNU,” reads Clause 24. This while Clause 19.3 says: “Parties to the GNU representing 60% of seats in the National Assembly agree ... any party that disagrees has been able to formally record their objections”. This comes after DA chairperson Helen Zille on a radio show said there are only three founding members of the GNU, which are the ANC, DA and IFP, and thus any new members seeking to enter the fold must be approved by the majority, which at all times will include the DA.