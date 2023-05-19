Godi disappointed with Gordhan’s Scopa testimony

Johannesburg - African People’s Convention (APC) leader Themba Godi said he was disappointed by the testimony of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan concerning corruption allegations at Eskom. On Wednesday, Gordhan appeared in front of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), where he was quizzed on all matters related to Eskom.

Godi, a former chairperson of Scopa, said he was appalled by the responses that Gordhan gave to the panel. ‘’As always, he took no responsibility for the mess Eskom is at. As always, he was blame shifting; he had no direct answers. He made general statements that did not show responsibility. He blames de Ruyter for defending him for three years. Like it is always the case, he takes no responsibility, and he displayed arrogance, knowing that he is protected in the ANC,’’ Godi said. He said there was evidence in an intelligence report that was privately commissioned that there had been criminal activities at Eskom, compromising the national grid. Godi believed the minister was not entirely honest with Parliament.

‘’In the first place, the former chair testified that it was Pravin’s idea to source out intelligence capabilities at Eskom, and for him to come around to dismiss the product of this is being disingenuous. He is running away from implicating himself,’’ Godi said. According to Godi, the minister also failed to express the direction that Eskom is taking. This is amid reports that the country could move to stage 8 in the winter period. ‘’From his input, it was clear that he has no grasp of where Eskom is going in terms of getting it right; he is interested in this renewable energy loan. We will never get Eskom right under his leadership.’’