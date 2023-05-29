Gogo Maweni blasted for sharing muti that she alleges makes men puppets

Johannesburg – She is known for being unapologetic about her spiritual beliefs, and whether people detest them or not, Lee-Anne “Gogo Maweni” Mokopo continues to share her services with those interested. It is no secret that most of her content is always marred by controversy, and the recent one isn't any different as debates continue to blow up on her social media account.

Maweni shared pictures of the traditional medicine she sells, explaining that it gives women power over men in relationships and can also be used to make them puppets. She pointed out that when using the medicine, a man will never have an erection for anyone other than the one using her medicine. “Isidliso Sothando (he becomes your puppet and you are the puppet master) vs Isidliso Sangaphansi (he will never have an erection for anyone else but you... alivuki),” said Gogo Maweni.

Her followers did not hesitate to flood her comment section, with many denouncing and accusing her of perpetuating a narrative that equates African spirituality with witchcraft. “With due respect, is it possible to speak a lot about the power of healing from African herbs, guiding us on what to take or get from your chemist for sickness like cough and diarrhoea? I find this kind of post perpetuating this thing of likening our spirituality to witchcraft,” said Mnunuzi @HarpyOne. Kgosi Khongo also echoed the sentiments shared about witchcraft, further highlighting that there needs to be a contrast between healing and witchcraft.

“One day we need to educate people to differentiate between witchcraft and healing, of which sangomas and inyangas practise the latter. What is described here has nothing to do with healing, but it's pure witchcraft, boloi, ukuthakatha, and ubuqwirha.” Maweni has also opened up about her love for animals, particularly snakes, an affection that birthed the name “Snake Lady”. She revealed to her fans that she does not understand why she should be killing animals.

“Y would I be killing owls or animals, for that matter? I proudly own two owls, snakes, tortoises, and dogs, as well as rabbits. Listening is a skill that you don't acquire. And that's not my problem; it’s your problem. “Lol, I’m being called the snake lady.” Gogo Maweni has had South Africans glued to her reality show on Moja Love as she explores more about her spiritual practise and her life as a renowned traditional healer.