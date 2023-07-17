Gogo Maweni slams SA sangomas claiming they thrive on making criticisms on social media

Popular traditional healer, Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo, fondly known as Gogo Maweni has slammed SA traditional healers who she claims are active in making objections on social media. In a video shared on Twitter, Makopo also touched on the essence of focusing on healing people rather than fuelling unwarranted judgements.

“If you can focus on healing people not be on Tik Tok teaching people about other people’s videos. You have time to comment and criticise how other people work on their videos. If SA sangomas can stop that and mind their businesses there would be a success,” she said. Gogo Maweni was recently accused of smearing malicious narratives about African spirituality, something that drew attention to her social media pages. It is no secret that she always sparks controversy that is not easy for many to overlook on social media.

She shared pictures on Twitter of the traditional medicine she sells explaining to her followers that it gives women power over men in relationships and can also be used to make them puppets. Explaining the outcomes of the medicine, she pointed out that when using the medicine a man will never have an erection for anyone besides the one using her medicine. “Isidliso Sothando (he becomes your puppet and you are the puppet master) vs Isidliso Sangaphansi (he will never have an erection for anyone else but you… alivuki),” said Gogo Maweni shared

The conversation about healing attracted various perceptions with many of her followers accusing the popular traditional healer of perpetuating a false narrative on African spirituality. “With due respect, is it possible to speak a lot about the power of healing from African herbs, guiding us on what to take or get from your chemist for sickness like cough, diarrhoea? I find this kind of post perpetuating this likening our spirituality to witchcraft,” said Mnunuzi @HarpyOne. Kgosi Khongo also echoed the sentiments shared about witchcraft further highlighting that there needed to be a contrast between healing and witchcraft.