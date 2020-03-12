Golden Highway Crash - Dead siblings' driver was also taking son, 2, to creche

Johannesburg - The man driving the vehicle in which three siblings died when a minibus taxi crashed into their Toyota Avanza was also taking his 2-year-old son to creche. The man, together with the siblings and eight other people from the taxi, died at the scene of the crash on Golden Highway on Wednesday morning. His son, who attends a creche in Robertsham, is in a critical condition in hospital. Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Wayne Minnaar said the man had picked up Lashay, Learyn and Aydin from their Eldorado Park home and was travelling southwards to pick more children. The taxi, Minnaar said, was from Vlakfontein and travelling towards the Johannesburg direction when it collided with the man's Avanza head on.

"We don't know what led to the accident but investigations will determine what happened," Minnaar said.

The taxi driver is also one of the people who died in the crash.

The siblings were on their way to Robertsham Primary School at the time of the crash.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that Lashay was in Grade 5, Learyn in Grade 6 while Ayden had just joined his siblings at the school in Grade 1.

Minnaar said a memorial service would be held on Thursday at the site of the accident from 2pm to 3pm.

