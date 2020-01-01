American rapper Goldlink. Picture: Supplied

For those who can’t get enough of the festive partying, Everyday People have put together a New Year’s Day event to remember. In association with DC collective IFFY FM, Stress Free brings a New Year’s Day edition hosted by New York party gurus Everyday People. The event will feature a host of international and local DJs with a special guest DJ set from multi-award-winning rapper Goldlink, fresh off the success of his second studio album “DIASPORA” with it’s hit singles “U Say” and “Joke Ting”.

Music lovers can enjoy the sounds of internationally recognised DJs bringing everything from House and Afrobeats to Hip Hop and Future beats that are guaranteed to kick off 2020. The event takes place at Workshop 55 in Parktown North.

Everyday People, the New York-based team, has taken their signature brand of good times and music all around the world including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Cape Town, Nairobi, Paris, London and Miami with designs of expanding it to Brazil and Ethiopia. In this latest edition, DJ Moma and the team are hosting one of Johannesburg’s hottest parties - Stress Free.

IFFY FM is the entertainment group led by DC native (and internationally recognized superstar) Goldlink who presented an unparalleled headlining performance at Afropunk. After a successful string of events that include an August boiler room offering and parties in Toronto and London, IFFY FM has joined in to create a vibe like no other to kick off 2020. DJ Marauder and Goldlink will be serving up back-to-back sets of nothing but the best in ‘black diaspora entertainment.’