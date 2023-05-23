GOOD Party calls for consequences for those responsible for the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak

Johannesburg - The GOOD Party in Tshwane has called for action against those found to be responsible for the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak, which has claimed 15 lives, including two children and 13 adults. It has been reported that the decade-long water contamination issue in the area could be the reason for the latest cholera outbreak, which has caused concern among the people of Pretoria.

According to Independent Media, an investigation has been launched into the cause of the escalating cholera crisis in Hammanskraal, which had claimed 15 lives as of Monday afternoon. The Department of Water and Sanitation, together with provincial health departments, has set up a command centre with the aim of stopping the spread of the infectious water-borne disease after five additional deaths were reported at the Jubilee District Hospital. Sarah Mabotsa, GOOD Party Tshwane councillor, says this water problem in Tshwane has been plaguing the community for over a decade. She has called for those in charge to face the consequences of their fatal negligence.

‘’We should not have people dying because of unsafe drinking water in South Africa in 2023. Yet, 15 families have now lost loved ones so far,’’ Mabotsa said on Monday. Mabotsa said what contributes to the sad state of affairs is the instability of the local governance in the city of Tshwane, which continues to suffer due to poor leadership, which has compromised the lives of the people of Hammanskraal and other places. ‘’However, given the instability of the City of Tshwane over the past years and the failure of the broader South African government, it's not surprising that until today these residents continue to drink unsafe water because they have no other option,’’ she said.

She said the crisis should be treated as a humanitarian crisis and deserves to be treated with urgency, as more people could die if it is not treated with speed. ‘’This humanitarian crisis is a shameful stain on those leaders who had been tasked with leading the city, including the ANC as well as the DA-led coalition, who have been in power for the last seven years and are well aware of the problem in Hammanskraal. ‘’Approximately R300 million has been spent on the Rooiwaal Water Treatment Plant Project, and nothing has been completed to date. The problem has only worsened and has now led to this cholera outbreak,’’ she said.

The party said the proposed budget allocation for 2023/24 is not enough to ensure the project is completed. ‘’Vulnerable communities are losing their lives, and more are experiencing health complications as a result of this human rights violation. The South African Constitution stipulates that people have the right to clean drinking water.’’ ‘’The governing coalition has to provide an urgent, clear plan about the way forward to provide the community with safe water. However, there also needs to be serious consequences for the clear incompetence and failures of leaders, which have now cost human lives,’’ Mabotsa added.