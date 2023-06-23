GOOD party sues DA and former member Shaun August for defamation

The GOOD Party says it has briefed its lawyers to sue the DA and its new employee, Shaun August, for defamation. August accused the party of not disclosing R900 000 in funding. He said the money was used to buy T-shirts for the party’s 2021 local government election campaign.

Last week, Independent Media reported that, in his affidavit to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), August said he had reason to believe that GOOD had not complied with the provisions of the Political Party Funding Ac of 2018, requiring political parties to disclose all donations received. August was recently expelled from the GOOD Party, together with then-deputy mayor of Witzenberg Felicity Klazen, after they were exposed for engaging in “sordid behaviour totally unbecoming of public representatives”. In addition, the party found August guilty of financial misconduct.

He challenged his expulsion in the high court. The application was dismissed with costs. Despite his conduct and failed challenge, August was immediately employed by the DA. Together, they wasted no time in accusing GOOD of not declaring donor funds. GOOD Party leader Brett Herron, in a statement today, said August and the DA had lied to paint the party in a negative light through the media. “In order to lend the story some credibility – which enabled its publication in a Sunday newspaper, as a platform for onward trafficking by the DA on social media – August was required to depose an affidavit to the IEC containing fibs and misinformation.