Johannesburg - All the stress that befell former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi during the Zondo commission seemed to have faded as he shook hands and made amends with the less fortunate children of Alexandra township. He sang songs with them, helped some unwrap toys and also carried some children in his arms. This was a different sight of the man who had been under a lot of strain while testifying at the commission where he shed some light on corruption and collusion between his former company and high profile politicians.

On Tuesday, Agrizzi made his first visit to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra. The foundation is the chosen recipient of the R200000 which was a settlement in the hate speech against Agrizzi. The case was concluded last week at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Thabisong day care centre is the first nursery to have been visited by Agrizzi after the case. The foundation has chosen to use some of the donation to help the centre.

Agrizzi was accompanied by the foundation’s boss Barney Mokgatle and a clinical therapist, Nkepile Masithe.

“Being here is not about the money I have donated, it is about spending time with a man like Barney who I have learned so much from and is phenomenal,” Agrizzi said.

He expressed how inspired he was to visit the Alexandra community and spend time with Mokgatle.

“Unbeknown to everybody, I have been busy with these types of things that involve charity, one incident brought me to the point where I have asked myself ‘what is life about?’ and being at the centre proved that life is really about seeing people happy and that is why I plan on coming back. I will be back on Sunday to spend time with Barney. Money cannot buy the happiness I see on children’s faces. What makes me delighted is seeing these children smiling, there is no room for hatred,” he said.

Mokgatle said the donation will positively impact the community of Alexandra.

“The money that Angelo Agrizzi agreed to donate was deposited on Monday but has not yet reflected because of the difference in banks.

“As the foundation as well as for him, it was important that we show him where his donation will go and where it will make a difference so that people do not think the donation is for my personal use.

“This money belongs to the children, as well as the scooter toys we have bought for them,” Mokgatle said.

Masithe, who is also Thabisong’s chairperson, said she was very pleased with Agrizzi’s visit.

“Him being here today shows that he is a good Samaritan and that this apology is sincere. As people, we have to forgive one another and remember that bearing grudges is not healthy.”

