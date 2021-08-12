Google reveals the most-searched topics in SA over the last 15 years

Johannesburg - Popular search engine, Google, is celebrating 15 years of Google Trends. Google has released the most-searched topics on its engine for that time. The list reveals that, among other things, South Africans mostly engage in topics such as sport, current affairs, looking for job opportunities and government services.

They also search their favourite public figures and look for food, entertainment and health information. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches a day and 1.2 trillion searches a year worldwide. Google gives its mission as organising the world’s information to make it universally accessible and useful.

Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome, and YouTube, Google also plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Top Google searches in the past 15 years in South Africa: La Liga

Champions League

English Premier League

PSL standings

Rugby World Cup

Serie A

FA Cup

England Championship

Europa League

Nedbank Cup Top searched South Africans, past 15 years in South Africa: