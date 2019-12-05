Gospel singer Neyi Zimu has died. He had been battling skin cancer. Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - Gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu has died not long after his family revealed that he was battling skin cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

Zimu, was a pastor at All Nation Revival Ministries and news of this death comes not long after his wife Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu revealed that her husband was battling mycosis and was admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he was undergoing chemotherapy.

Spirit of Praise, which is a gospel ensemble comprising different singers one of which was Zimu, confirmed on their Twitter account that he died on Wednesday.

Last month Sibisi-Zimu said the 49-year-old hitmaker started having skin skin problem where he developed rash that was itchy.

Speaking to Channel24 Sibisi-Zimu said at the time: "He went on a light light therapy and we realised that it was not giving us results. We decided to involve oncology and he has just started chemotherapy.

"The higher stage treatment of the disease is chemotherapy," she said.

The news website also reported that earlier in the year his skin started showing changes and he’d appear in public and onstage wearing gloves. 

The changes soon started to show on his face too, but he kept on performing even as his condition worsened.

When news of Zimu's death broke, his fans took to social media to express their sadness and disbelief.

Others, spoke of how his music touched them and pulled them from dark periods of their lives.


The Star