Johannesburg - Gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu has died not long after his family revealed that he was battling skin cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.
Zimu, was a pastor at All Nation Revival Ministries and news of this death comes not long after his wife Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu revealed that her husband was battling mycosis and was admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he was undergoing chemotherapy.
Spirit of Praise, which is a gospel ensemble comprising different singers one of which was Zimu, confirmed on their Twitter account that he died on Wednesday.
Last month Sibisi-Zimu said the 49-year-old hitmaker started having skin skin problem where he developed rash that was itchy.
Speaking to Channel24 Sibisi-Zimu said at the time: "He went on a light light therapy and we realised that it was not giving us results. We decided to involve oncology and he has just started chemotherapy.