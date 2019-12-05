Gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu dies









Gospel singer Neyi Zimu has died. He had been battling skin cancer. Picture: Supplied. Johannesburg - Gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu has died not long after his family revealed that he was battling skin cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. Zimu, was a pastor at All Nation Revival Ministries and news of this death comes not long after his wife Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu revealed that her husband was battling mycosis and was admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he was undergoing chemotherapy. Spirit of Praise, which is a gospel ensemble comprising different singers one of which was Zimu, confirmed on their Twitter account that he died on Wednesday. Last month Sibisi-Zimu said the 49-year-old hitmaker started having skin skin problem where he developed rash that was itchy. Speaking to Channel24 Sibisi-Zimu said at the time: "He went on a light light therapy and we realised that it was not giving us results. We decided to involve oncology and he has just started chemotherapy.

"The higher stage treatment of the disease is chemotherapy," she said.

The news website also reported that earlier in the year his skin started showing changes and he’d appear in public and onstage wearing gloves.

The changes soon started to show on his face too, but he kept on performing even as his condition worsened.

When news of Zimu's death broke, his fans took to social media to express their sadness and disbelief.

Others, spoke of how his music touched them and pulled them from dark periods of their lives.

What a sad morning for South Africa. We’ve lost one of our greatest worshippers. Neyi carried us through so many of our heartbreaks as a country. May his beautiful soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏽🕯. #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/Y3Cs6nbhnr — Alexis✨ (@ZamiXulu) December 5, 2019





#RIPneyiZimu



Your songs kept me going when I was going through the most in life😭😓😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KjcVoy7mZw — Nosipho Tshawe (@TshaweNosipho) December 5, 2019





You have fought the good fight, ran and finished the race, kept your faith till the end. We are saddened by losing you when we were still expecting a lot from you. Till we meet in glory. #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/t4TEMKYWuq — Dan Raseluma (@Dan_Rasel) December 5, 2019



Rest in Pst Neyi Zimu. You've ran your race. #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/V9NXcjfeh1 — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 5, 2019

The Star