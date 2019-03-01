Convicted racist Vicky Momberg.

Racists, homophobes, sexist and xenophobes beware. Cabinet has recently approved the National Action Plan (NAP) that will combat hate crimes such as racism, racial discrimination xenophobia and other issues of intolerance.

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the NAP sets out - in clear and practical ways- what government, civil society, the media, academia, business, labour and sporting and religious bodies have to do to combat and prevent discrimination and prejudice.

The department's Steven Mahlangu said the development of the NAP was necessitated by the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action which was adopted following the 3rd World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance hosted by South Africa in Durban in 2001.

"The NAP is an important tool to prevent and combat racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and other discriminatory conduct and forms of prejudice that we have been experiencing in our country recently," Mahlangu said.

Last year former real estate agent Vicki Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for her racist tirade in 2016.

This was after she was recorded lashing out a black police office who had tried to help her following a smash and grab incident, calling him a kaffir several times.

Momberg is currently out on bail as she's busy with an appeal.

Still shot of video in which Adam Catzavelos uttered a racial expletive. Photo: Social media

Last year Joburg man, Adam Catzavelos recorded himself expressing joy that there was not a "single k****r in sight" on a beach in Greece, where he was on holiday.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, John Jeffery, who guided the Steering Committee, highlighted that all sectors of society should take ownership of the plan. He said the NAP did not not belong to government only.

"It's is a national undertaking and thus belongs to the country. It reaffirms the importance of a socially cohesive nation in addressing racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

"South Africa has been a guiding light in the world in conquering racism. The NAP is the blue print for building on what we have achieved thus far. The NAP is the ideal opportunity for our country and its peoples to renew our commitment to the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and all other forms of prejudice and intolerance” he said.

The NAP will be available online, on the DoJCD website the next week.



