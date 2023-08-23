Government hails the late Derek Watts as a voice of reason

Johannesburg - GCIS Acting Director General Nomonde Mnukwa has called veteran journalist Derek Watts a voice of reason and an advocate for transparency and accountability. "His dedication to journalistic ethics, courage in uncovering hidden truths, and commitment to holding those in power accountable are values that will continue to inspire generations to come," said Mnukwa.

In a statement, GCIS said they mourned the passing of the esteemed and respected journalist. "Derek Watts. The iconic presenter’s demise leaves a big void in the realm of journalism, where his dedication, integrity, and storytelling skills have left an enduring mark on the hearts and minds of South Africans and beyond," read the statement. The statement further noted that Watts will be remembered for his interviews that were marked by a unique blend of empathy and straightforwardness, which allowed him to delve into the core of issues while maintaining the respect and dignity of all involved.

"The government extends its heartfelt condolences to Derek Watts's family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched through his work. The government also recognises the profound loss that his passing presents to the media fraternity and to the nation as a whole," read the statement. Multichoice CEO for General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, said that Watts would be remembered as a dedicated investigative journalist and a long-standing presenter of Carte Blanche. "His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared, and may Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all," said Philiso.