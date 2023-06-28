Government’s negligence and lack of services in hostels ‘could manifest in waves of violence’

Johannesburg - The IFP Gauteng has expressed concern about the lack of an effective resolution to the ongoing service delivery protests at Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto. On Monday, volatile protests broke out in the Johannesburg South community, calling for the government to provide electricity and houses. While mentioning a list of their demands in their two-week-long protest, they revealed that they have to walk long distances to get water.

The City of Joburg has also revealed that there are issues with the hostel buildings deteriorating, illegal dumping in the area, and sanitation. The party says the government’s negligence and lack of services in hostels could potentially manifest in waves of violence. "We note the ongoing violence in Diepkloof as a reflection of the prevailing uninhabitable conditions facing hostel communities throughout Gauteng. In as much as we appreciate the Gauteng premier’s interventions to improve service delivery in the six provincially owned hostels, we find it concerning that the majority of hostels in the province remain poorly attended to. "Over the years, the IFP Gauteng has been consistent in highlighting the plight of hostel communities in the province, cautioning that the government’s negligence and lack of services in hostels could potentially manifest in waves of violence, such as we are seeing now in Diepkloof and other areas."

In light of these events, The IFP had appealed for calm and an end to the violence. "We call for a decisive resolution to effectively address the challenges faced by hostel residents, who are treated as second-class citizens. However, we also condemn the lawlessness witnessed in the protests, as there can never be any justification for violence." On Wednesday, executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda conducted a visit alongside other officials, promising to tackle the queries indicated.