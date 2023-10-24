GP education MEC encourages class of 2023 ahead of matric exams

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says the province is ready for the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC), which kick off on Monday, October 30. Matome led an examination pledge-signing ceremony at the Ponelopele Secondary School in Kaalfontein on Monday morning, where he addressed learners on keeping a level head during the final examinations in spite of challenges of the past year, including poor performance in the preliminary exams.

According to Matome, over 191 181 registered candidates will be writing at 1 015 registered examination centres across the province. last year’s matric scandal, with some learners allegedly paying teachers R1 500 to join a WhatsApp group where answers were posted during the final exams, the department launched a pledge for qualifying candidates to commit themselves to ethical conduct. The Department of Basic Education also launched an investigation following allegations of exam cheating in 2022, involving more than 1 000 learners from six provinces.

Ahead of the briefing, Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it was important for learners to commit themselves to complying with the NSC Code of Conduct. “The 2023 NSC examination is set to begin on Monday, 30 October 2023. Now, all qualifying candidates are required to sign a pledge as an indication of their commitment and compliance with the NSC Examination Code of Conduct. This will indicate that they will not be cheating or transgressing the rules of the examination accordingly,” he said. During his address, Chiloane said the rules, which form part of the pledge, were not to make learners suffer but to help get a commitment from them that they will abide by the code of conduct.

“These rules are not to make you suffer. You have spent 12 years to get here. You did not make excuses about Covid-19 when you were on rotational system. You made sure that you get where you are. This has shown that you are learners who have resistance and you are winners. You resisted and defeated Covid-19,” he said. The MEC also updated the province on its online applications for 2024, and revealed that there were over 47 000 unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils (17.2%), the majority being for Grade 1. He urged parents to accept online offers to help alleviate pressure on the system.