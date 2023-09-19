GP Portfolio Committee on Community Safety concerned about killings

Johannesburg - Gauteng’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety says it has welcomed measures and extra resources put in place to track down suspects who opened fire on patrons at a tavern in Daveyton on Saturday. According to a provincial statement, the committee is concerned that six men were killed and one injured during this horrific incident, and requests that members of the public who have information that might lead to the arrest of those responsible to bring the information to the attention of the police.

"The committee is of the view that the swift arrest of these suspects will contribute to bringing some form of closure to the families who lost their loved ones during these senseless killings. "While at this stage the motive for the killings is unknown, the committee is worried that the trend seen in 2022 of mass shootings in taverns is once again rearing its ugly head," said the statement. It further said that it advocated for tighter laws to regulate and control areas where alcohol is sold and consumed, as alcohol can be seen as a major driver of criminal incidents in the province.

"Owners and operators of places where alcohol is consumed are urged to put stricter measures in place to ensure that patrons are safe at all times and to avoid such incidents from taking place. "Places where alcohol is consumed should be seen as places of leisure and not crime scenes, as witnessed during this past weekend.“ A total of six men were shot and killed at a tavern shooting in Rolong Street in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday night, while one was injured and rushed to a nearby health care facility.

It is alleged that the victims were sitting outside a tavern when a group of unknown men came from nowhere and started shooting at them. "Six were declared dead on the scene, while one was taken to the hospital. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown, and no suspects have been arrested as yet," said Gauteng provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. Meanwhile, ActionSA said it would work with the communities of Eldorado Park and Westbury to resolve gang violence which has resulted in the deaths of five people in those communities.