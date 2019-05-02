Kliptown Secondary School pupils writing matric exams. The examination period has been reconfigured to merge the February/March Supplementary exam and the May/June Senior Certificate examination. File picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

For the first time, Grade 12 learners will on Thursday sit for the first ever full mid-year matric examination until June 14. The examination period has been reconfigured to merge the February/March supplementary exam and the May/June Senior Certificate examination.

For this reason, the number of candidates, who will sit for the 2019 mid-year examination, has increased significantly, and will see over 350000 registered candidates write the annual examination, as compared to numbers that were lower than 200000 in the past, for both exams, said basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

The results of the mid-year 2019 examination will be released on August 2. Examinations that were supposed to be written on May 7, 8 and 9 have been shifted to June 13 and 14.

All candidates that write the mid-year Senior Certificate examination, will be allowed to combine subjects passed in the mid-year Senior Certificate examination, based on the requirements for their respective qualifications, to obtain either a Senior Certificate or a National Senior Certificate.

The following NSC candidates who are eligible have registered to write the mid-year examination:

Candidates who wrote the October/November National Senior Certificate examination, but did not meet the requirements of the NSC or meet the requirements of the NSC but wish to improve their performance, either in the terms of the subject, or the type of pass obtained.

Candidates who were indisposed due to ill health or if there was a death in the immediate family, or if, for other special reasons the candidate was unable to write one or more question papers in the October/November examination.

In addition, the NSC candidates who write the May/June examination may register to write the subsequent NSC examination in October/ November. NSC candidates are not limited in the number of examination sittings that they may register to write in order to fulfil the requirements of the qualification.

Part-time and repeat candidates who register to write the October/November examination may register to write the mid-year examination of the following year.

The department will quality assure marking through on-site moderation in selected gateway and Technical subjects, between June 24 and July 3. The results of the mid-year 2019 examination will be released on August 2.