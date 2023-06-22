Graduate an inspiration to youngsters in chemistry field

Johannesburg - A 29-year-old chemistry master’s graduate and former Department of Water and Sanitation bursary holder has taken it upon himself to become a torchbearer for young professionals who want to join the industry in order to help devise long-term solutions to the country's water problems. Kagiso Komane, from Kgobokwane near Dennilton in Limpopo, received his applied sciences master’s degree in chemistry from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in 2022, despite the odds being heavily stacked against him.

Komane showed gratitude by stating that he had never considered himself to be wiser than anyone he has studied with. "This was demonstrated when my matriculation results revealed poor grades in mathematics and science, which I believed would prevent me from pursuing a career in a science-related field. "I graduated from Ramatshagala High School in 2011, but did poorly in both subjects, forcing me to enhance my results for two years while working extra hard to ensure that my marks would get me into the chemistry sector.

Komane worked hard and passed both mathematics and science on the third try, allowing him to enrol for a national diploma in analytical chemistry at Tshwane University of Technology in 2014. Following the completion of his diploma, Komane was awarded a bursary by the Department of Water and Sanitation, which funded his B.Tech degree and master's. The bursary covered full tuition fees, accommodation and food as per university guidelines, a book and stationery allowance, and a monthly stipend. "I stayed the course until I finally obtained a master’s of applied sciences in chemistry last year, and this remains the biggest milestone in my entire life, which I would never have achieved if it hadn't been for the department's incredible and unconditional support."

"I have since become a mentor to university students, where I offer free chemistry tutoring in my spare time. "I am currently on a four-year internship with the department, and my day-to-day job entails assessing water quality as part of the Blue and Green Drop Certification Programme, which considers the quality of drinking water as well as wastewater treatment." Komane said he was part of a team seeking answers to the Hartebeesport Dam hyacinth problem.

"My biggest goal in life is to inspire confidence in the generation that follows me, and my desire is to see black children boldly take on opportunities in the chemistry field and grab whatever opportunity that may come their way to reach for their dreams," Komane said. In 2007, the Department of Water and Sanitation established a learning academy to address specific critical and technical skills gaps in the industry by financing study bursaries in science and engineering disciplines. Bursaries are awarded in collaboration with all universities in the country to ensure that all bursars have the opportunity to complete their studies effectively.

Students who previously benefited from the bursary programme are provided with employment contracts through the academy, during which the bursars gain relevant workplace experience and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their respective professional bodies. Susan Andrews, the academy's programme co-ordinator, said the best was yet to come for Komane. "I think other young water professionals should aspire to Wesley's commitment to uplifting those who come after him.