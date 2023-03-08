Johannesburg - Grammy Award-winning 90s R&B boy band Boyz II Men are headed for the SA shores. The news of the band’s return was confirmed by event organisers G21 Entertainment and Vertex Events, who on Tuesday announced South African show dates for the legendary supergroup set for later this year.

This highly anticipated tour comes after they were forced to cancel planned performances in the country in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band’s latest tour will kick off with a date at Grandwest Arena in Cape Town on October 31. This will be followed by another show-stopping performance in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, on November 2, followed by North West’s Superbowl in Sun City on November 4.

Following discussions with the group’s management earlier this week, G21 Entertainment’s Glen Netshipise said his team was excited to be bringing the much-celebrated R&B bands to the country-loving music fans. “We are elated to finally kick off the tour in South Africa later this year. Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and keeping true to that promise now it’s safe to do so. With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit,” Netshipise said. The group gained international success in 1991 with the release of the top 5 singles Motownphilly and It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday“.

Their number one single, End of the Road, released in 1992, topped music charts across the globe and subsequently set a new record for longevity, holding the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks. According to Vibe Magazine, early this year, the group announced their world tour. On December 31, 2022, Boyz II Men performed the National Anthem at the Fiesta Bowl before the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Play-off semifinals.