Granny arrested for allegedly assaulting 6-year-old grandson with an axe









File Picture: Picture Zanele Zulu, Johannesburg - A 40-year-old woman is facing a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly assaulting her grandson with an axe. So petrified of her grandmother that the 6-year-old boy wanted to spend the night at school instead of going home. However, teachers called the police who later saw the boy's badly bruised body then arrested her grandmother. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said the Grade 1 boy was roaming the streets late in the afternoon long after other schoolchildren had gone home. A concerned resident then approached him and identified the school through the uniform he was wearing then took him there.

The boy apparently went into one of the classrooms as that's where he wanted to stay for the night but one of the teaches who was busy locking saw him.

Asked why he was at school when all his peers were already home, the boy allegedly told the teachers that he was being constantly assaulted and abused by his own grandmother.

"The teacher informed fellow teachers who were still at school and police were immediately summoned. Police indeed responded and went to the school where they found the boy, who was with his teachers and were so shocked to find an innocent child with severe bruises all over the body.

"Police probe revealed that the victim was allegedly assaulted with an axe and was even afraid to ever set his foot at home because of the experience that he had, hence he opted to rather sleep in the classroom than to be in the hands of his own grandmother.

"The boy, who was shaking as well as crying uncontrollably, complained of pains all over his body. He also had visible serious injuries and he was unable to walk properly. According to information at the police disposal, the victim was late at school that morning which suggest that he might have struggled to walk to school because of the ordeal that he had gone through back home."

Hlathi said the boy was taken to a nearby clinic but was later transferred to a hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries. Social workers were also involved in the case and the boy was taken to a place of safety after he was discharged from hospital.

The grandmother was also arrested and charged with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She appeared at the Mayflower Periodical Court on Wednesday and was released on R500 bail. She would be back in court on March 30.

