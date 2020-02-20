Johannesburg - A 40-year-old woman is facing a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly assaulting her grandson with an axe.
So petrified of her grandmother that the 6-year-old boy wanted to spend the night at school instead of going home.
However, teachers called the police who later saw the boy's badly bruised body then arrested her grandmother.
Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said the Grade 1 boy was roaming the streets late in the afternoon long after other schoolchildren had gone home.
A concerned resident then approached him and identified the school through the uniform he was wearing then took him there.