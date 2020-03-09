Grayston Preparatory closed - reportedly over Covid -19 fears

Johannesburg - Sandton's Grayston Preparatory School was shut down on Monday morning allegedly over Covid -19 fears. According to News24, it is alleged that a teacher at the school may have come into contact with one or more of a group of 10 people who recently returned from Italy where the virus is busy wreaking havoc. Three people from that group have tested positive for the virus in recent days. Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona confirmed the closure of the school for the day but could not confirm the allegations regarding the teacher. "As the department, we would like to confirm that Grayston Preparatory School has been closed for the day. The Department of Health will be in a better position to provide more details as far as the reasons why this precautionary closure," he said. The Star contacted both the Gauteng and National Departments of Health to find to get more details regarding the closure of the school.

However, Gauteng Health's Philani Mhlungu said he did not know anything about the reason for the school being shut.

Popo Maja of the National Department of Health said they were also not aware why the school had been shut down but that they were investigating.

As soon as word got out The Star called the school to confirm the allegations but no one picked up.

This is the second time a school would have to be closed over fears of the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, Cowan House Preparatory School in KwaZulu Natal was shutdown and all planned weekend activities cancelled after it was revealed that that the children of the man who was the first to be diagnosed with the virus in the country attend the school.

