Great Africa Hair Company launches range at Dis-Chem

Johannesburg - Great Africa Hair Company (GAHC) is one of the largest retailers, and on Thursday it highlighted the importance of giving new market entrants the opportunity to place their products on shelves alongside those of large product manufacturers. In collaboration with Dis-Chem, the founders of Great Africa Hair successfully hosted and showcased their first Afri Pure products, which included natural plant-based oils for hair growth, oils for skin, oil sheen spray, and blended oils.

“In the natural plant-based sector, there are not many companies that are producing natural plant-based oils for retail, and there are not many companies that are able to innovate as widely in assortment as we do,” said Grant Heynes, Head of Sales in Marketing for GAHC. He said they have presented their products in the United States and are yet to host and showcase them in the middle of April this year. “Our products have arrived in the United States, and we will only start advertising mid-April. It will be available from distributors who will distribute the products on our behalf.

“We already have a mass audience and supporters who can’t wait to try our products. These are not the first natural plant-based products we have produced, and we want to continue giving people what they really need for their skin and hair.” He added that they are highly innovative and their efforts are unique in the market. We have a team of hard-working individuals who ensure that work is going smoothly and products are being distributed.

“Dis-Chem was the first company to launch Afri-Pure products in South Africa because they are so quick to market, and that is why they were the first we wanted to work with. “We also have a deep understanding of the hair-care industry, and as such, we want to impart that knowledge with a product selection that is of high standard and quality but also affordable. He added that their vision and mission are to be in the homes of every South African at affordable prices.

“We want to do that not only with the average products that people find, but also with innovative products. What’s key to us is that we always want to innovate in the categories that we participate in. “At today’s launch, our expectations were exceeded. We have had great compliments from consumers of our products, and we have received great feedback about our products. “A lot of people attended our event. We had a very close 90% of attendees, and in my experience, this was the highest we’ve ever had when launching, and we hope that our products will be effective for our consumers.