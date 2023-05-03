Greener pastures for tourism businesses beckon

Johannesburg - In recognition of National Energy Month and in mitigation of the current energy constraints faced by the country, the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, invites all eligible tourism enterprises to apply for the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP) during the 8th application window, which will be open from May 2 to June 30, 2023. De Lille said this programme is part of the government’s efforts to reduce demand on the national electricity grid and is a stellar example of the government investing in water and energy efficiency measures that not only address the impacts of climate change but also the impacts of economic and electricity constraints we are all confronted with.

‘’I encourage all eligible tourism businesses to apply now for the Green Tourism Incentive Programme.’’ ‘’Accelerating climate action in tourism is of utmost importance for the resilience of the sector as well as strengthening adaptive capacity.’’ ‘’The previous seven application windows of the GTIP have yielded 130 approved applications thus far, with a total grant value of R76.1 million disbursed to businesses to install energy and water-saving measures at their tourism establishments.’’

‘’This programme offers partial grant funding to assist qualifying tourism enterprises, especially small to medium enterprises, to reduce the cost of investing in energy and water-efficient operations, which will lower their cost of operations and facilitate increased competitiveness and operational sustainability in the tourism sector over the long term.’’ She added that under the GTIP, eligible applicants are able to qualify for the full cost of a new energy and water efficiency audit or the review of an existing audit. Further, eligible applicants are also able to qualify for grant funding of between 50% and 90% (capped at a maximum of R1 million per applicant) on the cost of implementing approved solutions that will improve the energy and water efficiency of the tourism enterprise.