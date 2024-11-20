Ground-breaking mRNA technology summit kicks off in Cape Town

Scores of local and international health and vaccine researchers, innovators, and experts gathered at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town for the inaugural day of a three-day transformative mRNA Technology Transfer Programme summit. This unprecedented event sets the stage for discussions aimed at enhancing vaccine production capabilities across low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Dr Martin Friede, World Healt Organization (WHO), speaks at the MRNA Technology Transfer Programme progress update meeting. Picture: Rodger Bosch for The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) The first day was dedicated to tracking progress, with representatives from various participating countries providing commendable feedback on their respective vaccine manufacturing initiatives and other innovations currently under way. Many countries shared updates, detailing both their advancements and the challenges they face in this ambitious endeavour. Charles Gore of the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), during his opening remarks, articulated the significant strides made by the programme since its launch in 2021.

“From a standing start in 2020, the Programme’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable. We have moved from zero mRNA manufacturing capabilities in LMICs to a position where we’re establishing 11 state-of-the-art, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified mRNA manufacturing facilities across 10 countries by 2030,” he stated. Gore indicated plans for an additional five facilities thereafter, marking a significant pivot in global health capacity. He continued: “After successfully developing a Covid-19 vaccine as proof of concept, we are now expanding to address many other diseases pertinent to LMICs. This growth is poised to ensure sustainable mRNA vaccine production that will benefit millions across the Global South, fundamentally redefining health equity on a global scale.”

The summit further underscored the collaborative nature of this initiative. The Programme, jointly established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and MPP, collaborates with a consortium of partners including Afrigen, Biovac, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), and the Department of Science and Innovation. Participants from countries including Kenya, Brazil, Indonesia, and Egypt reported back on their progress, allowing for collective strategising to address identified challenges. Dr Anban Pillay articulated the essence of the summit, emphasising not on debate but rather on measuring progress and resolving ongoing issues.

“It is truly a pleasure to be here. Today we are tracking our progress in spite of the substantial challenges we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly regarding access to vaccines and the capacity to manufacture within low-income countries and African communities,” he noted, expressing optimism over the progress made thus far. However, a common theme that emerged was the concern regarding funding and support from governments and other stakeholders. This issue seems to plague over ten participating countries, all working collaboratively under the guidance of South Africa, France, Belgium, Canada, the European Union, Germany, Norway, and the ELMA Foundation. The overarching goal is to elevate LMICs in terms of pandemic preparedness, ensuring these nations can rapidly and independently respond to global health crises. As the summit progresses, it remains clear that half of the participating manufacturers have finalised their technology plans, with the remaining plans expected to be completed by December 2025.