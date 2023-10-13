Groundbreaking move as EFF airs first episode of its podcast

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced the first episode of the party’s podcast, which premiered this morning. This comes after party president Julius Malema and deputy president Floyd Shivambu unveiled EFF’s studio based at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House In Johannesburg on October 11.

The podcast will be hosted by broadcaster and producer Titus Tshungu, a journalist by profession who is the EFF national communications manager. The party said as access to digital media has vastly increased, they intend to play a significant leading role in disseminating news, entertainment and education through its digital footprint without any censorship. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the lack of independent media in South Africa was palpable and hard to ignore: “Therefore establishing our own podcast is part of our strategic objective to promote fair and balanced messaging of the EFF.”

“We call on the people of South Africa, the continent and the world to watch the first episode of the EFF podcast on the EFF YouTube channel and subscribe to the EFF YouTube channel.” Economic freedom in our lifetime will be broadcast,” Thambo said. South Africans took to social media platform X, reacting to the podcast.