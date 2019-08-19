File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

A 13-year old boy is suffering from incessant nightmares and incontinence after he was raped at school - allegedly by a general worker. The boy, who has Down syndrome and the mental capacity of a 6 year old, was allegedly raped two weeks ago at the Actonville Training Centre Special School in Benoni.

The boy’s distraught mother said: “I went to pick him up from school and he wasn’t standing at his usual spot.”

She started looking for him all over the school but couldn’t find him.

“I went around the school screaming his name, but there was no answer.”

At some point staff members helped the mother search for the child.

“The groundsman said there was a child sleeping in a classroom. I was confused because I’d looked in all the classrooms and my son wasn’t there.”

The child was found in the classroom. “When I saw him, he was red all over the face and had been crying. He didn’t want to talk. This was strange because he usually gives me a hug. I was just relieved. When we got into the car, I started realising there was a foul smell.”

When they got home and she wanted to bath him, she saw semen on his anus.

“I asked him what happened and he started crying. He said an ‘uncle Martin’ did that to him. He said when I was screaming, looking for him, he could hear me, but the man had his hand over his mouth. This is the worst thing for me. I couldn’t save my son.”

She said the school principal was very supportive while the school nurse insisted that the child was abused at his previous school.

“The nurse took my child and did her own check-up. She then said he hadn’t been abused,” the mother said.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said an investigation had been launched and the general worker had been suspended.

Benoni police station spokesperson Captain Nomsa Sekele said: “I can confirm that a rape case has been opened and no one has been arrested yet.”