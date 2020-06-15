Gruesome murders of SA's women define state of country's young people ahead of Youth Day

Gruesome images of severely burnt and brutally hanged pregnant bodies of young women define the state of South Africa’s young people as the country gears up for Youth Day. This was the overriding theme of organisations and family members who have felt the brunt of the scourge of femicide relentlessly gripping the country on the eve of South Africa’s commemorative day of the Soweto uprising. So dire is the trend of women and child abuse that 24 children, in only the months of May and June, are undergoing therapy or assessments for competency to testify in criminal courts at the Boksburg clinics of the Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) organisation. “The intake showed these children are exhibiting trauma from witnessing robbery, crime and murder. They take emotional strain; they cannot comprehend the level of violence they are exposed to. “They do not have the language to explain what they are going through and that is the abuse we speak of.

“In the case of Naledi Phangindawo, her three young children are in the formative years of life,” said Ngaa Murombedzi, the advocacy manager at the WMACA.

Phangindawo, 25, from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, was allegedly hacked to death with a spear by the father of two of her three children outside the man’s house in KwaNonqaba township.

Murombedzi said this ordeal often had disastrous consequences for the children, who are aged 2, 4 and 6, who experienced this level of violence.

“Exposure to violence will lead to deep-seated trauma as they (Naledi’s children) get older.

“That is why we as an organisation advocate for intervention as early as possible,” Murombedzi said.

Phangindawo’s death followed another shocking femicide, that of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, who was stabbed to death while eight months’ pregnant, and then hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, Gauteng, allegedly by her lover.

The gruesome murder echoed that of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena, who was stabbed to death and her body burnt by her lover, Sandile Mantsoe, in 2017.

Karabo’s uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, said on Sunday that he was running programmes, such as the Moving Ahead Development Agency, which provided scholarship and mentorship to more than 100 teenage boys across the country, to try to prevent the violence when the boys became adults.

“We need to see more content that focuses on the ones who actually need to be held accountable, but as the uncle of Karabo who was murdered by Sandile, I come from the perspective of pain and understanding and healing. I would like to offer that to the men who have this problem of abusing women,” Mokoena said.

Sonke Gender Justice (SGJ) called for the government to speed up its interventions.

“Tragically, these deaths are a snapshot of the ongoing state of emergency where lives of women are viewed as a cheap commodity.

“It has not even been a year since Uyinene’s death, yet, despite the lockdown, there seems to be no respite from gender-based violence for women.

“It should be noted that these murders occurred on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the National Strategic Plan on Gender-based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF), as well as the Emergency Response Action Plan (ERAP) this May.

“This was a clear indicator to the government that there was no room to delay in the implementation process, as perpetrators were in no way deterred, despite massive national protest action last year,” said SGJ in a statement.

Parliament’s presiding officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, also added their voices to the mounting public outrage over GBV and femicide incidents around the country.

“Bold and resolute action, rather than outrage, however, is what our nation needs to change this shocking state of affairs in our country,” they said yesterday.

“We know it has festered for too long, shielded by the veils of silence and fuelled by patriarchy and sexism.

“We know that ending it needs effort from all sections of society, particularly men as perpetrators, in the areas where we live, the places where we work, and from all private and state institutions, including our justice and criminal justice systems,” they said.