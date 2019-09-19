File picture: SAPS Twitter

Johannesburg - A man linked to the murder of a security guard during a Pep Store robbery in Randburg on Tuesday was arrested on Wednesday at the scene of another Pep Stores robber in Hillbrow. The man and two others - one of whom is a Democratic Alliance councillor from the Rand West City Local Municipality- were found with guns, money and a chocolate taken during the robbery. Police also recovered DA T-shirt from the councillor's boot.

It's not yet known if the other two were also part of the robbery at Pep Store in Randridge Mall on Tuesday morning where a security guard was shot dead by robbers who made of with R270.

According to Hillbrow police spokesperson Captain Musa Shihambi, police were conducting their routine crime prevention patrol in the area when they spotted a stationary Mercedes Benz with three occupants at the corners of Pretoria Street and Catherine Avenue on Wednesday.

Sergeant Nelly Mdlolo, who was part of the patrolling crew, said upon spotting the suspicious vehicle her colleague, Sergeant Andrew Motlhoana, stopped and they identified themselves as police officials.

“The motor vehicle was idling while the driver was fiddling with something. When he saw us the vehicle rolled and collided with something,” Mdlolo said.

The money, guns, cellphones and DA T-shirts found on the suspects.

“Sergeant Motlhoana stopped the vehicle and we got off and requested to search the suspects,” Mdlolo said.

Mdlolo said Motloana searched the first suspect that was seated in the backseat and while searching him he recovered an unlicensed firearm with one life ammunition.

“He searched the second suspect and recovered another unlicensed firearm with nine rounds of live ammunition. He proceeded to search the driver who is a DA councillor and nothing was found on him,” Mdlolo added.

Mdlolo further added that while searching the suspects an unknown man came and alerted them that the two of the suspects had just robbed a nearby Pep store.

“I went to the store and a staff member confirmed that they had just been robbed off money and phones by two suspects,” Mdlolo said.

She added that police further searched the vehicle and retrieved a laptop, ID book and passport, cellphones, DA T-shirts, a Lunch Bar chocolate and R359 cash. The money was in R10 notes and coins.

Captain Shihambi confirmed that one of the suspects was linked to the murder of a security guard and robbery at a Pep store in Randburg on Tuesday morning through CCTV cameras..

