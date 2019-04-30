File picture of an armed robbery scene.

Two men are in hospital under police guard after their plan to rob a Boksbrug house went awry when they were instead shot and wounded by passing security guards. Another one, fleeing from the bullets, tried to hijack an old woman and use her car to get away. However, his gun fell into the car through the open window after the old woman refused to stop.

According to Constable Justice Ramaube of the Boksburg North Police, the incident happened around 10am on Monday when the owner was at work in Kempton Park.

Ramaube said the three men managed to enter the property and were walking around when neighbours saw them.

They then called the owner to ask him if he was expecting visitors as there were people in his yard, Ramaube said.

"He said he was not expecting anyone and quickly rushed home to find people in his yard. They shot at him but missed.

"He fled and flagged down a security vehicle that was passing by.

"As the men shot at the owner, security guards returned fire and shot two of them. They shot one in the stomach and the other in the foot.

Ramaube said while the one shot in the stomach fell to the ground and writhed in pain, the other one was not aware that he had been shot in the foot as he fled.

After a while, however, he started limping and realised that he could not run anymore as he was in pain and bleeding.

"He took the gun he was holding, wrapped it in his T-shirt and threw it outside one of the houses nearby.

"As the third man ran, he came across an old woman driving a Mazda 323 at the traffic lights.

"He tried to hijack her but she kept driving and his gun fell into the car. The old woman never stopped and the man just fled on foot," he said.

Police later arrived at the scene and as they combed the area, they came across the one who had been shot in the leg.

Wondering why he was limping and bleeding, police approached and questioned him and later realised he had been part of those that had tried to rob the house earlier.

Ramauba said the suspect then pointed police to where he had hidden the gun and also where they had parked their getaway car.

"It was a Ford Fiesta that had been reported hijacked in Sinoville, Pretoria at the beginning of the month."

According to Ramaube, all the men are from Mamelodi and police were on the lookout for the third one who got away.



