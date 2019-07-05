File Picture: Brett Hondow/Pixabay

A suspect arrested for business robbery was found in possession of a firearm that belonged to a police officer who shot and killed during a business robbery in Vosloorus. The armed man was arrested after allegedly attacking one of two security guards who were on duty at the Ekurhuleni Municipality dumping site in Vosloorus extension 10 on Wednesday evening.

A scuffle is alleged to have ensued between the guards and the suspect who was then overpowered and disarmed.

According to Vosloorus police spokesperson Captain Piet Rossouw, the security guards called police to the scene and the suspect was arrested.

“Further investigations revealed that the said firearm was robbed from the late Warrant Officer Makati who was shot and killed in a business robbery in Vosloorus on March 21,” Rossouw said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the arrest was one of the major breakthroughs in the province.

It could not be established if the suspect was directly linked to the killing of Makati, who was off duty at the time of his death.

However, Masondo said investigations were under way to establish if the suspect could be linked to his murder.

Makati had accompanied his daughter and wife to a shop and stayed behind in the car as they went inside.

A few moments later his daughter ran to the car crying, saying a robbery was taking place inside the store and that the robbers took her phone.

Makati got out of the car to chase the robbers but was shot and killed.

