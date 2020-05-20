Gunmen suffocate teen, 13, during home invasion then shoot and kill him

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A 13-year-old Mpumalanga teenager was shot and killed by armed men who had broken into his home then suffocated and shot him as he lay unconscious.

The incident happened at Clarinet near Witbank in the early hours of Tuesday and the robbers took a TV then disappeared in the night. According to police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathu, the teenager was alone in the house at the time as his mother was on night shift at a nearby mine.

He said information at their disposal was that he was asleep when two "ruthless thugs" broke into the house.

At the time, the robbers were not aware that the teenager was inside the house.



As the robbers were ransacking the house, the boy was roused from sleep, saw them then ran another room and locked the door.

"Moments later, the boy screamed for help which drew the attention of the heartless men. They headed to the room, broke the door and suffocated him until he became unconscious.

"One of the suspects even had the guts to shoot at the defenseless boy as he lay there unresponsive and they took a television-set before fleeing the scene on foot," Hlathi said.



Neighbours who heard the teenager's screams and gunshots called police.

Paramedics were also called but they found that he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Hlathi said cases of murder and robbery were opened and that police had launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma said he was disturbed by the incident where "the life of an innocent teenager was taken abruptly by these brainless criminals".

Zuma said he had ordered the quick arrest of the killers and that it was clear that they had no regard to life. He has asked that the community help in identifying the men so they cold be brought to book.

"These suspects can only be regarded as cowards who opted to prey on an innocent, defenseless child even though he was suffocated by them and lying down motionless.

"They should be urgently found, arrested so that they can face the giant might of the law.

"The patriotic community should assist us and I urge anyone who recently bought a television-set from the streets to immediately contact the police as a matter of urgency because you might be watching a television which has blood of the boy," he said.

Zuma also said communities should stop buying stolen goods as some of them have price tags of lives of others and also requested families of the wanted men to report to the police should they see a television whose origin they don't know.

"Let us squeeze the space of these barbaric criminals and squash them out from their hiding places because we cannot afford to share a space with them,” Zuma said.

Police have appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the suspects to contact the SAPS on 08600 10111 or call Sergeat Levias Rangwaga on 072 737 2003.

The Star